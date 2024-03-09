Ocean’s Trilogy Gets Stunning 4K Collector’s Set Fans Need
If you’re a fan of the Ocean’s trilogy, because we are, you’re going to be happy about this news. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced it will release 4K Blu-ray SteelBook editions of Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen. All three will be available for purchase on April 30.
SteelBook Edition
A SteelBook is a limited run of a Blu-ray (or game) packaged in a premium metal case. The steel case is a good canvas for showing off the incredible art that accompanies many films, like the Ocean’s trilogy. It’s also a more durable way of storing the disks than plastic.
The Best Version Ever
With 4K, the resolution, color, and contrast of the video are generally better than with streaming because it is uncompressed, raw data. The same goes for the audio, giving the viewer multi-channel audio formats, unlike streaming. Basically, you’ll be hearing and seeing George Clooney and Brad Pitt like you were in a movie theater, but in the comforts of home.
Remake Of A Rat Pack Classic
Before we break down the Ocean’s trilogy, we need to point out that it all started with the 1960 heist film Ocean’s 11. The movie stars five members of the famous “Rat Pack”: Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop. The film received mixed reviews from critics. Actually, the same goes for the Ocean’s trilogy, but commercially, the movies have been a hit and can be seen on TV often.
Ocean’s 11 Set The Standard For Heist Films
The Ocean’s trilogy begins with 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven. The Las Vegas heist comedy film is directed by Steven Soderbergh and stars George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, Bernie Mac, Scott Caan, Carl Reiner, Don Cheadle, Elliott Gould, Eddie Jemison, and Qin Shaobo. And don’t forget Julia Roberts, looking incredible in a red blazer and skirt, in the famous scene where audiences first set eyes on her character “Tess” confidently walking downstairs.
A Smash Hit
The first in the Ocean’s trilogy, the film was a box-office hit, making $450.7 million worldwide and becoming the fifth highest-grossing movie of 2001. No doubt the success was due in part to how well the cast meshed. It’s said Soderbergh wanted the actors to hang out on set to make sure they had good chemistry. During downtime, they often crowded around Hollywood icon Carl Reiner to listen to his stories.
Ocean’s 12 Kept The Good Times Going
Next up, Ocean’s crew took things international. In 2004’s Ocean’s Twelve, the group schemes to stage a heist in Amsterdam, and Catherine Zeta-Jones joins the massive A-list cast. In addition to Amsterdam, filming took place in Paris, Monte Carlo, and Lake Como at George Clooney’s place. The already tight cast had the opportunity to bond even more, and Clooney got the chance to play more of his famous pranks on his friends and co-stars, specifically Brad Pitt.
Back To Vegas
The third installment of the Ocean’s trilogy came in 2007 and added even more star power; Al Pacino and Ellen Barkin. In Ocean’s Thirteen, the crew heads back to Las Vegas and faces off against Pacino’s character. As part of the movie promotion, Clooney, Pitt, and Damon placed their handprints and footprints at the iconic Grauman’s Chinese Theatre (TCL Chinese Theatre) in Hollywood, cementing their mark in movies.
All in all, The Ocean’s trilogy grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.
