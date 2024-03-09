Ocean’s Trilogy Gets Stunning 4K Collector’s Set Fans Need

The third installment of the Ocean’s trilogy came in 2007 and added even more star power; Al Pacino and Ellen Barkin. In Ocean’s Thirteen, the crew heads back to Las Vegas and faces off against Pacino’s character. As part of the movie promotion, Clooney, Pitt, and Damon placed their handprints and footprints at the iconic Grauman’s Chinese Theatre (TCL Chinese Theatre) in Hollywood, cementing their mark in movies.

All in all, The Ocean’s trilogy grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.

Source: Blu-ray.com