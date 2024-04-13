The Nicolas Cage Completely Bonkers Video Game Rip-off You Need To See

Willy’s Wonderland first introduces Nicolas cage as an unnamed drifter who runs into car troubles when his Camaro drives over a suspiciously placed spike strip on a Hayesville, North Carolina highway.

Needing $1,000 to repair his car, the drifter runs into a financial snag because Hayesville is a small town with no functioning ATM. With no other choice, Nicolas Cage’s character agrees to pay for the repairs by spending the night working as a janitor at Willy’s Wonderland, a local family entertainment center not unlike Chuck E. Cheese.

With nothing but a bag containing cans of a mysterious energy drink called PUNCH, the drifter enters Willy’s Wonderland not knowing what horrors are waiting for him inside.

Unaware that the entertainment center’s doors are locked from the outside, the drifter-turned-janitor gets to work scrubbing the floors, wiping down tables, and restoring a Willy’s Wonderland themed pinball machine.