The Best-Selling Novel Begging To Become A Psychological Horror Thriller

To explain the premise of this piece of ergodic literature, I first need to briefly explain its unique format. House of Leaves is not a conventional work of fiction, and much of the unease you’ll experience while reading has to do with how the words are laid out on its pages.

For example, passages in House of Leaves that are meant to make you feel anxious with anticipation involve stretches of pages that only have a couple of words printed on them. Conversely, the more claustrophobic passages in the narrative are so densely packed with varying fonts, symbols, and editorial interjections that you need to turn the book upside down at points to actually read the words. There are even some instances where you need to hold the book up to a mirror to decipher some of the text because it’s written backward.