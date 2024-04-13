The Golden Bachelor Is Already Getting Divorced Because These Shows Are A Farce

The Golden Bachelor was a first in the franchise’s more than 20 year run. It premiered in September 2023 and instead of featuring those in their 20s and 30s, it cast senior citizens as both the contestants and the single man they sought after. The titular star was 72-year-old Gerry Turner, a retired restaurateur and widower from Hudson, Indiana.

In the end, he popped the question to 70-year-old financial service professional Theresa Nist. Their wedding aired as a live special on ABC this past January. Now, just three months later, they’ve announced their divorce.