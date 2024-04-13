The Golden Bachelor Is Already Getting Divorced Because These Shows Are A Farce
It’s the surprising/not so surprising news of the day–The Golden Bachelor is getting a divorce. Gerry Turner was the reality star front and center for the first ever season of The Golden Bachelor on ABC–yet another show in the highly successful Bachelor franchise. The shows are successful, not the actual partnerships.
The Golden Bachelor
The Golden Bachelor was a first in the franchise’s more than 20 year run. It premiered in September 2023 and instead of featuring those in their 20s and 30s, it cast senior citizens as both the contestants and the single man they sought after. The titular star was 72-year-old Gerry Turner, a retired restaurateur and widower from Hudson, Indiana.
In the end, he popped the question to 70-year-old financial service professional Theresa Nist. Their wedding aired as a live special on ABC this past January. Now, just three months later, they’ve announced their divorce.
The Announcement
The former couple sat for an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America during which they announced their split. Despite their divorce, Turner said he is still in love with Nist and she nodded in agreement.
When asked about those fans who may have given up on love later in life, but were inspired by The Golden Bachelor, Nist said “Don’t give up.” They also said they will continue to look for love. No word on if that means dating apps, which some celebrities have tried.
Appearing In Reality TV Is Apparently Not A Good Foundation For Longterm Romantic Relationships… Who Knew?
It’s hard not to feel cynical when it comes to The Golden Bachelor or any of the other shows in the franchise. According to USA Today, only seven couples in the entire history of the show are still together. For reference, The Bachelor has been on for an incredible 28 seasons and The Bachelorette has been on for 20.
The Relationships Don’t Work, But The Ratings Don’t Suffer
However, all these relationships flaming out doesn’t mean people aren’t still watching. The Season 28 premiere of The Bachelor hit a three-year ratings high in delayed viewing across ABC, Hulu and other digital platforms.
The Golden Bachelor finale in 2023 pulled in its best audience in almost four years. Even with long-time host Chris Harrison leaving in 2021, the franchise has marched on.
It’s clear that audiences continue to enjoy the show and the format–maybe just don’t count on the couples staying together.
Love Is Blind
It’s interesting to note the difference between shows like The Golden Bachelor, where there is face-to-face dating, and a show like Love is Blind, where the couples don’t even see each other until after they are engaged. Love is Blind premiered in 2020 and nine of those couples are still together. That’s more than The Bachelor, in spite of the latter show enjoying many more seasons.
Thank God For Prenups
As for The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner he is, in fact, a bachelor again with the announcement of his divorce. Theresa Nist says she will give the ring back and ABC News reports they did have a prenup and they recommend it to others.
Especially if you’re on The Bachelor.
