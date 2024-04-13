James Cameron Is All In On AI

By Douglas Helm |

Artificial intelligence is a hot-button topic, especially in creative industries, so it’s always interesting to hear how artists feel about it. Some view it as a soulless technology while others see the potential to use it as a helpful tool. Director James Cameron seems to fall into the latter camp.

He recently spoke with Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost at the Autodesk Beyond Boundaries talk about the technology, saying, “I think AI can be helpful because it can fill in some of those detail levels and allow us as artists to stay at a higher level.”