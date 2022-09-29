The Star Of The Worst Marvel Series Wants Back In The MCU

Finn Jones says that he would like his Danny Rand/ Iron Fist character to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

By Douglas Helm |

Finn Jones recently told ComicBook.com that he wants Marvel to bring him back as Iron Fist. Iron Fist is one of the Netflix Marvel shows that were once largely separate from the MCU. However, recent character re-introductions have made Finn Jones’ wish a much better possibility.

When Finn Jones spoke about Marvel bringing Iron Fist back, he specifically mentioned that a Heroes for Hire series could be an interesting way for Danny Rand to join the MCU. Heroes for Hire is often led by Iron Fist and Luke Cage (Mike Colter), so this would be a one-two punch for bringing back some fan-favorite Marvel characters. While Iron Fist was certainly not at the top of the pile when it came to quality superhero TV, Jones wasn’t necessarily to blame.

Marvel’s Iron Fist mostly suffered from a weak story. A Heroes for Hire show would likely be a much more interesting scenario for Iron Fist and would give Jones some more to do as the character. Plus, the Heroes for Hire has occasionally had members like She-Hulk and Moon Knight, who have already joined the MCU proper.

It remains to be seen if Finn Jones will be brought back into the fold, but at least we know that he’s willing to take the call if they do decide to bring back all the Marvel Netflix characters. While it doesn’t seem like Marvel has any concrete plans to bring Iron Fist back, it doesn’t mean it’s impossible. After all, Marvel has already brought back two fan-favorite characters from the now canceled shows in a big way.

Fans went wild when Charlie Cox reprised his role as Matt Murdock Spider-Man: No Way Home and made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Fans were just as excited to see Vincent D’Onofrio return as Kingpin in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Now, we will likely be seeing them both again in the MCU series Echo and we’ll definitely be seeing them in the solo Daredevil series Daredevil: Born Again.

With the fan support behind the Netflix characters coming back, there is definitely hope that Marvel will satiate fans of Iron Fist too. There’s also speculation that Krysten Ritter may return as Jessica Jones and that Jon Bernthal would return as the Punisher. Perhaps Marvel is saving some of its mystery slots in Phase 6 for a new Defenders series.

Marvel bringing back the Defenders would certainly be a good way to have Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage get reintroduced without requiring each of them to have their own solo series. The Defenders is a much grittier, street-level team compared to the Avengers and it could be the perfect way for Marvel to bring more grounded heroes back into the mix. Plus, the Avengers are going to need all the help they can get to go up against Kang, who is being set up as the next Thanos-level threat.

Whether Marvel brings back Iron Fist or not, you can catch the entire series on Disney+. For the newest Marvel series, you can check out She-Hulk, which airs its latest episode today. For the next big blockbuster, make sure to check out Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters on November 11.