Mandalorian Game In Development But Only On One System?
The Mandalorian is one of the most popular projects since Disney took over Star Wars, and now it looks like there might be a video game on the way that will be exclusive to Xbox consoles. According to the rumor, the game will be handled by id Software, which is best known for its work on the Doom and Quake games. The rumor comes from leaker eXtas1s on social media, who also revealed the game might be shooting for a 2024 or 2025 release date.
id Software Is Rumored To Be Making A Mandalorian Game
id Software hasn’t released a new game since the Ancient Gods DLC for Doom Eternal in 2020, so a Mandalorian video game would definitely be a huge project to take on. Any Star Wars game is going to draw some attention, but especially one based on an already established and successful show in the Star Wars universe. Presumably, players would take control of the show’s titular Mandalorian, Din Djarin, but it’s entirely possible that the games could put players in the armor of a different Mandalorian.
Star Wars Video Games
The Mandalorian video game would join other recent Star Wars video game releases such as Star Wars: Jedi Survivor and the anticipated upcoming Star Wars Outlaws, which is targeting a 2024 release date. If Outlaws ends up getting released in 2024, it would make sense to spread out the release dates and release the Mandalorian game the following year. Since the highly anticipated Knights of the Old Republic remake was canceled, fans will at least get a slight consolation in the form of a different kind of Star Wars game.
What Type Of Game Will It Be?
It will be interesting to see which direction id Software decides to take on a Mandalorian video game, but it seems like a safe bet that the company would move away from the first-person shooter style gameplay it has perfected in Doom and Doom Eternal. Those fast-paced, action-packed games are endlessly stylish and fun to play, but it doesn’t really fit the kind of combat you would expect playing as a Mandalorian. An over-the-shoulder third-person perspective seems like it would make more sense, but we’ll just have to wait and see.
The Mandalorian Season 3
Meanwhile, The Mandalorian TV series is still going strong over on Disney+, with the third season coming out earlier this year. While the third season wasn’t quite as well-received as other seasons, it’s still one of the best projects in the Star Wars universe at the moment. It makes sense that they would want to capitalize on this in the video game market.
More Star Wars Video Games To Check Out
For now, The Mandalorian video game is just a rumor, but it’s still an exciting prospect for fans of the series. In the meantime, there is plenty going on in Star Wars to keep fans occupied until then. If you’re looking for a Star Wars video game to hold you over, you could always check out Star Wars: Jedi Survivor for single-player, or you could jump back into Star Wars: Battlefront II if shooters and multiplayer games are more your speed.