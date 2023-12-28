Mandalorian Game In Development But Only On One System?

By Douglas Helm |

The Mandalorian is one of the most popular projects since Disney took over Star Wars, and now it looks like there might be a video game on the way that will be exclusive to Xbox consoles. According to the rumor, the game will be handled by id Software, which is best known for its work on the Doom and Quake games. The rumor comes from leaker eXtas1s on social media, who also revealed the game might be shooting for a 2024 or 2025 release date.