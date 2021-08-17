Justice League 2 Producer Shared A Revealing Update

By Michileen Martin | 14 seconds ago

The good news for fans of DC’s premiere superhero team is that we know Justice League 2 is on its way. The bad news is that, according to one of the DCEU’s architects, you shouldn’t expect it any time soon.

You could be understandably skeptical at the notion that Justice League 2 could happen at all. The very subject of 2017’s Justice League remains more polarizing than you would otherwise expect any big-budget superhero film to be. It was, as reported by Forbes, a commercial failure and — evidenced by its embarrassing 40% score on Rotten Tomatoes — a critical failure as well. Between the damning allegations made by Ray Fisher against director Joss Whedon and producer Geoff Johns (via USA Today) including allegedly limiting his role in the film because his character was an “angry black man.” Plus, there was the fan campaign that succeeded in securing the release of the epic four-hour-long Zack Snyder’s Justice League, there is arguably no other superhero film audiences are tired of hearing about than the now five-year-old Justice League.

According to DCEU producer Charles Roven, however, Justice League 2 is on the way. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Roven was asked which upcoming DC films he would be attached to. Answering that he would be involved with follow-ups to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad — as well as adding he hoped Gunn would return for them — Roven said he would “probably” be on board for Justice League 2, while clarifying that it would be “a number of years away.”

Roven has been involved with Warner Bros.’s film adaptations of DC’s superhero comics dating all the way back to Christopher Nolan‘s “Dark Knight” trilogy, starring Christian Bale as Batman. He was also behind the scenes for all of Zack Snyder’s DCEU films, Wonder Woman, 2016’s Suicide Squad, and James Gunn’s 2021 follow-up. So if there’s someone who should know about the future of Justice League 2, he’s the guy.

Along with talking about the DCEU movies he’s been attached to beyond Justice League 2, Roven spoke candidly about hurdles like Zack Snyder’s unexpected departure from Justice League and delays necessitated because of the back injury Gal Gadot suffered while filming Wonder Woman. He spoke at length, as well, about the hairy situation created by Henry Cavill’s mustache and the half-hearted CGI attempt to cover it up. He said the decision wasn’t a great one, but was one made to protect Justice League‘s release date.

Speaking of release dates, while we’re waiting to find out when to expect to see Justice League 2, Jason Momoa claims to know exactly what’s going to need to happen to make the movie. According to Momoa’s tongue-in-cheek comments from last week, the only barrier stopping the making of Justice League 2 is his artistic vision. The star of Aquaman joked with CinemaBlend that the only thing Warner Bros. is waiting for is for Momoa “to produce and direct the new Justice League.” He may be joking, but he’d be hard-pressed to do worse than the 2017 film.