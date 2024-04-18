The Julia Roberts Thriller About The Most Infamous Scandal Everyone Slept On

Gaslit begins in early 1972, in the heart of the Watergate scandal, through the eyes of those who actually broke into the Watergate building. It then encompasses the political figures involved in ordering the break-in and all of the people who worked so diligently to cover it all up. Through it all, it’s easy to see how, in a backstabbing administration that encouraged paranoia, so many individuals could be swept up in a plan doomed to fail from the start.

Gaslit tells the story more from the point of view of Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts’ character), and she is an interesting character, to say the least. The woman had no issue with standing up for what she deemed as right and honorable, even if it meant getting into hot water with some very powerful men. If you’re wondering what the title has to do with Watergate, look no further than the treatment Martha received from the Nixon administration, which went so far that psychiatrists would later coin the term “The Martha Mitchell Effect.”