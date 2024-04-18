The Best Korean Thriller Of All Time Getting English-Language TV Series Remake

There aren’t many details about the Oldboy English TV adaptation at this point, but there are likely two directions it could go. Either they will adapt a version of Park’s 2003 film or they could choose to adapt a more faithful version of the manga the 2003 film was based on. For those unfamiliar with the manga, it’s much different than the film version, thus why the 2003 film is considered “loosely based on” the manga.

It would be interesting if Park Chan-wook and Lionsgate opt to make a more faithful version of the Oldboy manga for this TV adaptation, as it would be something we haven’t got to see on-screen before. This might be a good way to drum up interest from fans of the 2003 film who hold that masterpiece in high regard as something that isn’t worth rebooting. The long-form format of TV would also be more fitting for a direct adaptation of the manga, which ran for 79 chapters.