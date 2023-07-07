See The First Look At Jenna Ortega In Beetlejuice 2

By Charlene Badasie |

An image of Jenna Ortega from the set of Beetlejuice 2 in Hertfordshire, England, has given fans their first look at the actress in a white wedding dress with subtle pink hues. The young actress was spotted alongside her on-screen mother, Winona Ryder, who will reprise her role as Lydia Deetz in the sequel.

Rumors of Jenna Ortega’s involvement in Beetlejuice 2 began swirling in March, with various sources reporting that the Wednesday star would have a prominent role in the film. Two months later, Warner Bros. confirmed that Ortega would be cast as Lydia’s daughter, though the studio did not reveal the character’s name. It was also revealed that Michael Keaton would return as the titular character.

The wedding scene in the behind-the-scenes image has sparked a few theories like Beetlejuice wanting to wed Lydia’s daughter.

Along with Jenna Ortega, Beetlejuice 2 will see the return of Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz. The movie will also introduce new cast members, including Justin Theroux in an undisclosed role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Willem Dafoe will portray a law-enforcement officer in the afterlife. Monica Bellucci joined the cast as Betelgeuse’s wife.

The movie was directed by Tim Burton from a screenplay by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Jenna Ortega will make her Beetlejuice 2 debut when the film hits theaters on n September 6, 2024. The exact details of the plot remain a mystery.

The original Beetlejuice, released in 1988, was directed by Tim Burton from a script by Michael McDowell and Warren Skaaren. The story revolves around a recently deceased couple, Adam and Barbara Maitland, played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis. After a fatal car accident, they find themselves trapped as ghosts in their home in the fictional town of Winter River, Connecticut.

The Maitlands soon discover that the afterlife is not as peaceful as they had imagined. Their home is invaded by the Deetz family, which consists of Charles Deetz, his wife Delia, and their daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder, who plays Jenna Ortega’s mom in Beetlejuice 2). Desperate to reclaim their home, the Maitlands seek help from the chaotic Betelgeuse.

However, they soon realize that Betelgeuse’s intentions are not as pure as they initially thought. Beetlejuice is known for its macabre humor, unique character design, and imaginative sets. Tim Burton’s signature gothic visual style is evident throughout the film. The movie also features a memorable musical score by Danny Elfman, which adds to its quirky and whimsical atmosphere.

Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice

Michael Keaton’s portrayal of Betelgeuse is often considered one of his most iconic roles. His energetic and unpredictable performance brings the character to life, making him hilarious and disturbing.

The film also featured strong performances from Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Winona Ryder, and the rest of the cast. Given Jenna Ortega’s experience on Wednesday, she will be a great addition to Beetlejuice 2.

Jenna Ortega’s Career So Far

Jenna Ortega had been crafting her acting career long before being cast in Beetlejuice 2. She first gained recognition for portraying young Jane in the popular CW comedy-drama series Jane the Virgin, which aired from 2014 to 2019. Her performance in the show earned her acclaim as a child actor.

She went on to star in the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle, which ran from 2016 to 2018.

However, her lead role in the hit Netflix series Wednesday catapulted Ortega to international fame. The show, which premiered in 2022, showcased her versatility as an actress, marking a significant milestone in her career.