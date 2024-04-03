Star Trek: Picard Ruined One Of TNG’s Greatest Characters

If you’re already saying “Hugh who?”, then you need a refresher on Star Trek: The Next Generation. This character originally appeared in the fittingly-named fifth season episode “I, Borg,” in which Captain Picard faces the moral dilemma of whether to use Hugh, a recovered Borg drone, to give the Collective a disease that could theoretically wipe them from existence altogether. Amid Hugh’s development of an individual personality as well as concerns that he would be facilitating genocide, Picard ultimately decided against using the virus.

Hugh, however, ended up returning to the Collective of his own volition at the end of this Star Trek episode because formally requesting asylum could put the entire Enterprise in danger. Still, the crew hoped that Hugh’s individual personality could infect the Borg in a different way, ultimately helping the drones‘ individuality emerge. The downside was the risk that the Borg might simply return Hugh to his former status as just another drone.