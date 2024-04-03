Game Of Thrones Star Improvised The Series’ Funniest Moment

According to Weiss, the specific scene is “not something you could ever write,” with Kristofer Hivju coming up with one of Game of Thrones’ most relatable and silly moments while cameras were rolling. Noting that it was a “very uncomfortable” few seconds for Christie’s warrior, it was a brief exchange that further fleshed out the pair’s relationship, even if Weiss admits that Tormund was fully “creeping out on her.” The co-creator and showrunner also admits that he’s seen the scene somewhere around “150 times” and that he still laughs at the personal and intimate bit of improv between the two actors.