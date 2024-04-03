Fate Of Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 Announced

Instead, the story centers around a young man named Percival, who learns that fate has chosen him to join a quartet of knights destined to bring about the world’s destruction. Facing opposition from the kingdom of Camelot, Percival attempts to unite with the other three members of this group, aided by Lancelot, a knight from Liones and the son of Ban, one of the former members of the Seven Sins.

Early in The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Percival embarks on a journey to find his father, Ironside. Along the way, he meets a group of individuals who choose to accompany him on his quest. While the strong camaraderie he shares with his companions mirrors that of the original Seven Deadly Sins, the two anime series take different narrative paths.