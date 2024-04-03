Fate Of Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 Announced
The popular anime series The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse has been picked up for a second season. The series is a spin-off of the popular Japanese fantasy series Seven Deadly Sins, created by Nakaba Suzuki. Set in the European Middle Ages, the series begins 16 years after the legendary Holy Knights of Britannia have disbanded, and shifts focus from Meliodas.
Percival
Instead, the story centers around a young man named Percival, who learns that fate has chosen him to join a quartet of knights destined to bring about the world’s destruction. Facing opposition from the kingdom of Camelot, Percival attempts to unite with the other three members of this group, aided by Lancelot, a knight from Liones and the son of Ban, one of the former members of the Seven Sins.
Early in The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Percival embarks on a journey to find his father, Ironside. Along the way, he meets a group of individuals who choose to accompany him on his quest. While the strong camaraderie he shares with his companions mirrors that of the original Seven Deadly Sins, the two anime series take different narrative paths.
Percival Is No Meliodas
Unlike Meliodas, Percival is unaware of his extraordinary abilities at the beginning of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, despite his dedication to defending those weaker than himself. The new protagonist is portrayed as a detached yet well-meaning person, willing to engage in battle when necessary.
Percival demonstrates quick decision-making skills, particularly when there’s a chance to shield others from harm. The juxtaposition of Percival’s diminutive stature, endearing appearance, and innocent demeanor is humorously overturned during instances where he unexpectedly showcases immense strength, surprising those around him.
Lots Of Action
The action-packed fights and scenes in the series are similar to those of The Seven Deadly Sins and are executed with comparable skill in the sequel. The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse premiered on October 8, 2023, and has been available for streaming on Netflix since this January 31.
The Source Material
The Seven Deadly Sins and The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse are based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki. The manga follows the adventures of various characters in a fantasy world inspired by the European Middle Ages. The story revolves around prophecy, destiny, friendship, and the impending end of the world.
Tristan Or Percival?
While developing the manga’s storyline, Suzuki initially considered using Tristan, the son of Meliodas and Elizabeth Liones, as the central figure in The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse. However, Suzuki later reconsidered, opting against featuring a protagonist so closely linked to the previous series’ characters.
Instead, he chose to build The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse around Percival, a character specifically crafted for the sequel. In an April 2021 interview, Suzuki said that when designing Percival, he paid particular attention to emphasizing the character’s cuteness, incorporating elements like his helmet and cloak to enhance this aspect.
Source: What’s On Netflix