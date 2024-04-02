Warner Bros. Discovery Board Members Vacate Positions During Department Of Justice Investigation

Miron and Newhouse also hold executive positions at Advance, a privately held media company, and serve on the board of Charter Communications, a significant player in the cable and broadband industry. The Department of Justice noted the competitive overlap between Charter’s Spectrum cable service and Warner Bros. Discovery in the video distribution business.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General Michael Kades of the Justice Department’s antitrust division emphasized the legislative intent behind Section 8 of the Clayton Act. He highlighted Congress’s concern that competitors sharing directors might compete less vigorously, potentially impacting service, quality, and pricing.