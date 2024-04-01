Avengers Star Reveals Marvel’s Limiting Creativity And Controlled Entertainment

“That’s the hard thing about the Marvel universe. It’s like, you can’t really go outside of the lines of those comic books,” Anthony Mackie said. “You know, when we introduced the Falcon, and the growth of the Falcon to Captain America, all of that had to coincide with what Stan had already gave us.”

MCU fans do not just want to see fun comic book movies, but ones that bring the pages of the comics they remember to life on the screen. When the Marvel movies have veered away from the source material, it has met some strong reactions.

Some changes were welcome, like making the lesser publicly known Guardians of the Galaxy into more of a comedic group. But for heroes with long established backstories, fans can be ardent about the way things should be handled. Anthony Mackie seems very cognizant you have to give the fans what they want.