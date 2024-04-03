Anne Hathaway Is Teaming Up With The Best Star Wars Actor
Academy Award-winning star Anne Hathaway has never been one to shy away from a busy schedule and with her latest film Mothers’ Instinct recently released in cinemas, her newest project has landed an official release date. The picture, Flowervale Street, will see The Devil Wears Prada actress starring opposite Star Wars legend Ewan McGregor in a sci-fi flick set to drop in cinemas next year on May 16.
From The Mind Of Robert Mitchell
Flowervale Street serves as the latest project to come from Robert Mitchell, who previously turned heads with his genre-bending titles, It Follows and Under the Silver Lake – meaning we can expect plenty of thriller undertones in this sci-fi movie. J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot Productions will be backing the Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor-led vehicle with other names including Maisy Stella and Christian Convery attached.
Plot Is Shrouded In Mystery
The only bad news about Flowervale Street is that plot details haven’t been announced at this time. What we do know is that along with its cinematic release, the movie will also be dominating Imax theaters, meaning that Mitchell likely has something huge planned for his latest feature. Plus, with both Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway on board, as well as Christian Convery, who, at only 14 years old, has been dominating the industry in TV shows like Sweet Tooth and movies like Cocaine Bear, the filmmaker is definitely trying to up the ante.
Mothers’ Instinct
As for Anne Hathaway, the actress who’s been known to jump across any genre under the sun can currently be seen on the big screen opposite Jessica Chastain in Benoît Delhomme’s directorial debut, Mothers’ Instinct. The upside-down, psychological thriller tells the story of two best friends and housewives living next to one another during the 1960s. When one of the women loses her only son in a tragic accident, she becomes overly attached to the child of her friend with boundaries and intentions both being tested.
The Idea Of You
Beyond Mothers’ Instinct, Anne Hathaway will soon be celebrating the arrival of another project, the romantic comedy, The Idea of You, which is set for an Amazon Prime Video release on May 2. The film, which recently celebrated its global debut at South by Southwest, is based on Robinne Lee’s novel of the same name and follows a single mother’s journey to a music festival with her daughter. It’s there that she meets the lead singer of the world’s biggest boyband (played by Nicholas Galitzine), with the pair quickly falling head over heels for one another and embarking on a romantic relationship that pushes the limits on how the world views love.
Ewan McGregor
While you’re waiting to see Ewan McGregor join forces with Anne Hathaway in Flowervale Street, you can catch the Doctor Sleep star in his latest TV role on Showtime and Paramount+’s drama, A Gentleman in Moscow. His more recent film appearances include Nicholas Larsson’s Mother, Couch and Emma Westenberg’s Bleeding Love, in which he appeared opposite his real-life daughter, Clara McGregor.
Stay tuned for more information surrounding Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway’s latest project, Flowervale Street.
Source: The Wrap