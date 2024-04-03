Anne Hathaway Is Teaming Up With The Best Star Wars Actor

While you’re waiting to see Ewan McGregor join forces with Anne Hathaway in Flowervale Street, you can catch the Doctor Sleep star in his latest TV role on Showtime and Paramount+’s drama, A Gentleman in Moscow. His more recent film appearances include Nicholas Larsson’s Mother, Couch and Emma Westenberg’s Bleeding Love, in which he appeared opposite his real-life daughter, Clara McGregor.

Source: The Wrap