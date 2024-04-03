The Worst Netflix Marvel Actor Is Hinting At A Return

Over the course of two seasons, Iron Fist only managed to muster a collective 37 percent score among critics on the ratings site Rotten Tomatoes. The lackluster first season’s 20 percent was particularly low, with many critics sharing how the martial arts choreography was subpar and the storylines generic and without any sense of originality. Finn Jones does seem to redeem the character and the series by the second season, but it was too little too late for the Marvel series.

Other issues with the series as a whole focused on the overused trope of an American man put in an “exotic” environment, only to reappear with a new set of skills that have seemingly mystical qualities. Some groups accused the Finn Jones series of being guilty of whitewashing Asian culture, as the Marvel character’s abilities as Iron Fist came to fruition after spending 15 years in a foreign land.