Netflix’s New Alien Invasion Sci-Fi Series Is a Huge, Global Success

3 Body Problem currently has a 77% on Rotten Tomatoes with an 82% average audience score. It’s got a 7.8/10 on IMDB and a 4/5 on Google reviews.

Mostly, critics of the show either don’t love how much it strays from the book (not too much), or they worry that it portrays China in a particularly harsh light, creating a geopolitical conflict we don’t need right now.