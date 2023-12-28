Han Solo Blaster Sets Guinness World Record For Prop Guns

After the prop went missing following the first film, the creative team cut their losses and built a set of new blasters for the following titles in the original trilogy, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Prior to its record-breaking sale, Han Solo’s original blaster was estimated at a worth between $300,000 and $500,000, showing just how far Star Wars fans will go to wrap their hands around a piece of the franchise’s history.

In a statement, Kevin Hogan, the president of Rock Island Auction Company said just this, referring to any prop like Han Solo’s blaster, a piece of “coveted Star Wars” history. He said that, while the company was expecting a massive bidding war over the piece of “fine arms collectibles,” they were blown away at just how much money it raked in – leading to a page in the Guinness Book of World Records.