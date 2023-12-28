Han Solo Blaster Sets Guinness World Record For Prop Guns
If you were hoping to get your hands on the blaster that shot first and end the speculation once and for all, this bit of news may come as a bummer. Han Solo’s infamous blaster has been dubbed the “Most Expensive Prop Gun Sold at Auction” by the latest edition of the Guinness Book of World Records as it was purchased for over $1.57 million in 2022. Listed by the Rock Island Auction Company, the piece of cinematic history made its own bit of history with the million-dollar sale.
The Original Prop Goes Missing
Somewhere after the first installment in what would become George Lucas’s ever-growing franchise, Han Solo’s blaster from Star Wars: A New Hope went missing. The BlasTech DL-44 Heavy Blaster that was permanently affixed to the space cowboy’s side during the breakout movie went missing after the cameras were put down and filming came to a halt. Years later, it would resurface thanks to the keen eyes of the owner of the prop house Bapty & Co. in London.
Estimated Worth Sat At $500,000 Before The Record-Breaking Sale
After the prop went missing following the first film, the creative team cut their losses and built a set of new blasters for the following titles in the original trilogy, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Prior to its record-breaking sale, Han Solo’s original blaster was estimated at a worth between $300,000 and $500,000, showing just how far Star Wars fans will go to wrap their hands around a piece of the franchise’s history.
In a statement, Kevin Hogan, the president of Rock Island Auction Company said just this, referring to any prop like Han Solo’s blaster, a piece of “coveted Star Wars” history. He said that, while the company was expecting a massive bidding war over the piece of “fine arms collectibles,” they were blown away at just how much money it raked in – leading to a page in the Guinness Book of World Records.
The Inspiration Behind Han Solo’s Blaster
Delving into the history of the fake gun, Hogan added that Han Solo’s original blaster was inspired by the Mauser C96 broom handle pistol. The firearm in question can be spotted in Naked Runner where it’s wielded by none other than legendary singer-turned-actor, Frank Sinatra. Roger Christian and Carl Schmidt, the Star Wars set designer and armorer, respectively, were the two men responsible for molding the gun to outfit Harrison Ford’s character.
More Priceless Props Discovered
With the Han Solo blaster being discovered deep within the dusty shelves of Bapty & Co., the finding marks and echoes another recent uncovering of highly sought-after pop culture memorabilia. Recently, an original pressing of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was found on the shelves of a school library. And, in the sci-fi realm, the original model of the USS Enterprise from Star Trek was relocated after having been missing since universe creator Gene Roddenberry lent it to the studio for the filming of Star Trek: The Motion Picture.
For any Star Wars fans hoping to get their hands on a piece of the franchise’s early history, you can always keep your eyes peeled at entertainment auction houses and eBay for the next big sale. But, as the monetary value of Han Solo’s blaster proves, you better be willing to dole out the entirety of your wallet.
Source: Rock Island Auction Company