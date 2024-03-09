Disney+ Crime Thriller Is Buffy Star’s Best Role
If you’re a Buffy the Vampire Slayer fan or a “Scoobie”, you may think that world encompasses David Boreanaz’s best role, with that of “Angel”. We’re sorry to say though, that isn’t his top role. That distinction goes to the one he appeared in a year after Angel, playing F.B.I. Special Agent Seeley Booth in Bones.
Bones Ran For 12 Seasons
Bones premiered on Fox on September 13, 2005, and ended on March 28, 2017, airing an impressive 246 episodes and 12 seasons. Special Agent Booth teams up with top anthropologist, Dr. Temperance Brennan (played by Emily Deschanel, sister of Zooey Deschanel), to look into cases where the only thing left of the victims are their bones.
The Perfect Match For Solving Murders
The premise of the show is the meeting of the minds between Temperance “Bones” Brennan and Booth. Spoiler alert: it’s not just professional. Brennan is team leader of the fictional Jeffersonian Institute Medico-Legal Lab, a federal institution that works with the FBI. This mirrors the historical, real-life relationship between the FBI and scientists of the Smithsonian Institution.
The show is set in Washington, D.C., just like many other popular shows like Scandal, House of Cards and The West Wing.
Bones Was A Massive Hit For Fox
Just how big was Bones during its initial airing? The series premiere of Bones attracted an average of 10.8 million viewers. For its second season finale, it was the lead-in for then-juggernaut American Idol, getting 10.88 million viewers. New York magazine called it a “sexed-up variation of all the CSIs”. No doubt that refers to the relationship between Bones and Booth.
Fans of the show say they like it for the consistency, which can be a comfort. According to The Geek Goddess almost every, single episode is exactly the same and nothing bad ever really happens. Besides, you know, murder.
Wild Undercover Disguises
However, there is an element of the ridiculous about Bones. Bones is a forensic anthropologist, but she’s out in the field with an FBI agent chasing suspects and shooting people. Despite Booth being a tough FBI agent, in one episode he dons a ushanka and a huge, fake mustache to go undercover as a Russian knife thrower. Also, on multiple occasions on Bones, characters have said Booth is a direct descendant of the infamous assassin John Wilkes Booth.
Booth Is A Better Fit For David Boreanaz Than Angel
So, why is Booth a better role than Angel? Well, in Bones, Boreanaz doesn’t play a vampire, so he’s allowed to age and change, in a way that Angel couldn’t. We see more range from the actor who, by the way, didn’t stop with Bones.
Boreanaz would go on to star in yet another long-running show; SEAL Team. Also, on Bones, Booth is on equal footing with his co-star. In Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Buffy is clearly the main attraction, and Angel is a side character, although a compelling one who would eventually get his time to shine with his own series.
Bones can be streamed now in the Hulu section of Disney+ which is still in beta and requires subscriptions to both services to access.