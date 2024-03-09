Disney+ Crime Thriller Is Buffy Star’s Best Role

So, why is Booth a better role than Angel? Well, in Bones, Boreanaz doesn’t play a vampire, so he’s allowed to age and change, in a way that Angel couldn’t. We see more range from the actor who, by the way, didn’t stop with Bones.

Boreanaz would go on to star in yet another long-running show; SEAL Team. Also, on Bones, Booth is on equal footing with his co-star. In Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Buffy is clearly the main attraction, and Angel is a side character, although a compelling one who would eventually get his time to shine with his own series.

Bones can be streamed now in the Hulu section of Disney+ which is still in beta and requires subscriptions to both services to access.