Breaking Bad Star Planned Own Murder Before Getting Cast

Giancarlo Esposito appeared in an episode of SeriusXM’s Jim & Sam show to promote his new AMC drama series Parish. As the conversation flowed, the actor gave some insight into his life before fame and revealed how concerned he’d been about the financial protection of his children. As he revealed, things got so bad in 2008 that it sometimes seemed like his only option to provide for his family would be, as he described it, self-annihilation.

“My way out in my brain was: ‘Hey, do you get life insurance if someone commits suicide? Do they get the bread?’” Giancarlo Esposito recalled. “My wife had no idea why I was asking this stuff. I started scheming. If I got somebody to knock me off, death by misadventure, [my kids] would get the insurance. I had four kids. I wanted them to have a life. It was a hard moment in time. I literally thought of self-annihilation so they could survive. That’s how low I was.”