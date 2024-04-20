The Transformers Star Wars Crossover Nobody Ever Noticed

In retrospect, it’s obvious the Transformers writers were trying to walk a fine line between naming the parody characters based on these Star Wars actors. For example, the Harrison Ford stand-in has a slightly different first name “Harold,” and his last name is “Edsel,” which was a failed brand of cars produced by the Ford company (get it?).

Meanwhile, the Carrie Fisher stand-in was originally going to be named Carrie Fishhook, but the writers (perhaps sensing a potential lawsuit) ended up changing the character’s name to Karen Fishhook. That made it slightly less similar to Fisher’s real name, and as an added bonus, she now had the same first name as Karen Allen, the actor who played the first love interest of Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark (fitting because Harold Edsel is totally rocking an Indiana Jones hat).