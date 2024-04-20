The Most Important Horror Classic Of The ’70s Gets Making Of Story From The Perfect Writer

The “making of” book is meant to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which was released in 1974. After 50 years of influence, not only in the horror genre but in cinema and pop culture at large as well, it seems only right for a guy like Joe Bob Briggs to craft the telling of the back story.

“I have been writing about The Texas Chain Saw Massacre for years,” Joe Bob Briggs stated, explaining why he’s the man for the job. “I’ve interviewed every single person who was in the cast or the crew, so this will just be the definitive ‘Making of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre‘ book.”