Chris Hemsworth Returning For A Major Sequel?

By Kristi Eckert | 18 seconds ago

Just one month ago, Giant Freakin Robot revealed that the long-awaited fate of Star Trek 4 has been decided and that the film would definitely be happening. It came as both a sigh of relief and a joyous revelation for fans who had been wondering if a fourth film would ever come to fruition. However, even though it was confirmed that a 4th iteration is indeed in the works, a lot of questions still remain. One question being whether or not Chris Hemsworth would have the opportunity to reprise his role as George Kirk. According to We Got This Covered, Chris Hemsworth may still be interested in taking part in the project.

As soon as Star Trek 4 was announced, the momentum for pushing production on it forward went into warp speed. However, it essentially went warp speed with no Kelvin crew to pilot the USS Kelvin. In fact, TrekMovie.com pointed out that both Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine are rumored to have walked out of negotiations to sign on for the film after they were left unimpressed by the movie’s script. The only detail that has essentially been solidified is that Matt Shakman (WandaVision) is set to direct the film. The fact that there are yet to be any actors attached to the project is quite concerning, given that the film has a release window set for the spring of 2023.

The fact that both title actors were underwhelmed by the script, which was the first in the history of that Star Trek franchise to be written by female writers Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dwortet, was sure to have caused a major roadblock in the development of the new film. Whether or not the script will be revised to lure Chris Hemsworth and fellow actor Chis Pine, as well as others, to reprise their roles still remains to be seen.

Chris Hemsworth initially appeared in J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek (2009) and portrayed the late father of Captain James T. Kirk (Chris Pine). According to Collider, his role in the film, albeit brief, is what arguably put him on the radar for roles like Thor and sent his career careening forward at a thunderous pace. His career has only continued to build over time, and even though it looks as though he won’t be returning to the Stark Trek universe, Chris Hemsworth fans can look forward to him being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the foreseeable future. According to IMDb, Thor Love and Thunder is already in post-production and is slated to hit theaters on May 6, 2022. Additionally, it has been confirmed that Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as frog Thor (aka Throg) in the second season of the fan-favorite Disney+ series Loki.

Fans of Chris Hemsworth will also be interested to know that the actor enthusiastically showed his support and excitement on social media for the cast of another upcoming Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which releases exclusively in theaters on September 3rd. The movie will mark the first time a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will feature an Asian lead actor and a predominately Asian cast.