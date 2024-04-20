Boeing Flying Cars Targeted For 2030
U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing has come under fire in recent years for repeatedly skirting safety regulations, delivering shotty craftsmanship, and endangering passengers. Despite these shortcomings, Boeing executives have announced plans to develop a line of flying cars, which are poised to hit the market by the end of the decade.
This move is perfect for those white-knuckle mornings before a flight when someone has the Gaul to offer the reassuring statement, “You’re more likely to die in a car crash on the way to the airport than you are to die on a flight.”
Not Coming To Markets Soon
The Boeing flying cars aren’t expected to reach American markets for some time, as the subversive crafts are currently being prepared for a launch in crowded nations across Asia.
The Boeing plant responsible for leading the manufacturing charge on the flying cars is located in Nagoya, Japan, and aims to reduce traffic in highly congested cities across the island nation.
Still, the company, which is based in the United States, is currently filing for certifications domestically before fully expanding their ventures into Asia, likely for patent and finance reasons.
Boeing’s Plans
Boeing Chief Technology Officer Todd Citron recently revealed the company’s plans to develop the flying car, which is said to be fully electric, with autonomous programming.
While it may sound like an absurd undertaking to the American public, the traffic congestion within certain parts of Japan has gotten so out of control that numerous companies have cropped up with creative fixes, including multiple air taxi ventures.
Competing With Other Companies
If released on schedule, Boeing’s flying cars will have to compete with other start-ups in Japan such as SkyDrive and Volocopter, which are both on pace to launch air taxi services as early as 2025.
This, combined with Boeing’s current public image, will likely hinder business efforts within the region, as Boeing has seen multiple scandals for their handling of 737 aircraft, some of which resulted in consumer or employee injuries.
John Oliver’s Takedown
The company was recently the subject of a brutal takedown from John Oliver on the HBO original investigative comedy series Last Week Tonight.
The new Boeing base, which opened last week in Nagoya, is the company’s first official research and development establishment within the region. It proves that the company’s creative minds are truly going all-in on the overseas market.
Boeing Name Recognition
Over the years, other locations outside the U.S. have opened in Australia, India, and South Korea, as the aircraft company seeks to expand into numerous foreign locales. If Boeing’s flying cars really do take off in Japan, we may begin to see them all over the world.
Of course, the general public is probably feeling a bit fearful of Boeing flying cars at this time, based on the name recognition alone. Boeing’s controversies have made major headlines in the last several months, with whistleblowers alleging that the company has been knowingly delivering defective passenger aircraft.
2030 The Timeline?
Perhaps by 2030, the company will be out of the frying pan and back in the good graces of the general public.
And then, we could see flying cars as part of our regular life.
Source: Nikkei Asia