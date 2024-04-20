Boeing Flying Cars Targeted For 2030

By TeeJay Small |

U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing has come under fire in recent years for repeatedly skirting safety regulations, delivering shotty craftsmanship, and endangering passengers. Despite these shortcomings, Boeing executives have announced plans to develop a line of flying cars, which are poised to hit the market by the end of the decade.

This move is perfect for those white-knuckle mornings before a flight when someone has the Gaul to offer the reassuring statement, “You’re more likely to die in a car crash on the way to the airport than you are to die on a flight.”