Chris Hemsworth Welcomes New Marvel Heroes, See The Video

By Kristi Eckert | 16 seconds ago

Fans have been anticipating the theatrical release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for quite some time, and one of those excited fans is Thor himself. Chris Hemsworth recently expressed his enthusiasm for Marvel’s latest addition to their cinematic universe by sharing a trailer for the new movie on his Instagram and welcoming the new crew to Marvel’s ever-expanding line-up of movies. The actor exclaimed, “Welcome to the MCU Shang-Chi! Can’t wait to see this. It’s going to be epic!”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will release exclusively in theaters on September 3rd, and while Chris Hemsworth won’t be appearing as Thor in the film’s premiere, it will mark the first time that an Asian hero will be featured as the lead in a Marvel movie. However, some fans feel that Disney executives are intentionally not giving Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings the same treatment as other recent Marvel releases like Black Widow and Cruella. Giant Freakin Robot pointed out that while the other blockbusters received dual-platform releases, Shang-Chi will not. This could be due to the fact that the release of Shang-Chi comes just after the wave of lawsuits filed against Disney for that exact reason. However, in light of the dangers surrounding the pandemic and that Marvel’s first Asian-led movie is seemingly not being given equal treatment compared to their other blockbusters, it has many fans up in arms.

Additionally, Chris Hemsworth’s excitement and support for his new fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes also come just after the new film’s star Simu Liu reacted to current Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s questionable comments relating to the film. Chapek referred to the first Asian-led Marvel movie as an experiment. His statements only further contributed to the already brewing controversy ahead of the movie’s release date. Similar to Chris Hemsworth, Liu leveraged social media and tweeted that, “We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year.”

We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year.” Simu Liu

The publication, Animated Times alluded to the fact that Chris Hemsworth went out of his way, even albeit through social media, to support a movie that he has yet to see really speaks to the integrity of the God of Thunder’s character and perhaps all those who work on Marvel Movies despite the inappropriate remarks made by Disney’s CEO. Screen Rant also pointed out that Chris Hemsworth’s promotion of the film, because the actor has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a decade, holds a lot of weight and could help to keep the momentum for the film going and drive more fans to the theaters.

For now, however, while it is unclear as to when fans will get to see Thor fight alongside marital arts aficionado Shang-Chi, fans can expect to see Chris Hemsworth on screen later this year. The actor just wrapped up production on a movie outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe called Escape From Spiderhead. According to IMDb the movie’s plot is about a group of convicts who sign up to be medical tests subjects in order for the chance to shorten their sentences. The film is expected to release sometime later this year, however, and the exact release date has yet to be announced.