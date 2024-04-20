Netflix Blows Away Earnings Estimates, Subscriber Growth Continues Streaming Dominance

Netflix’s decision to wind down subscriber reporting is because it’s no longer the only factor in the company’s growth, and that multiple membership price points diminish its significance in reporting metrics. With that being said, the company did say that it will continue to announce major subscriber milestones. So, with its current 269 million subscribers, the company would likely make an announcement that the 300 million threshold was crossed if it wasn’t reporting subscriber numbers at the time.

Netflix also said that its second-quarter revenue would be slightly down from the first due to “typical seasonality” with a forecast of $9.49 billion, which is slightly less than the $9.54 billion that Wall Street estimated. In the meantime, the company’s shares fell about 4 percent in extended trading. Still, the company is likely glad that its $5.28 earnings per share and $9.37 billion in revenue beat out the expected $4.52 earnings per share and $9.28 billion estimates.