Fallout Needs To Bring This Fan-Favorite Vault To The Screen

Vault 112 is introduced in the Fallout 3 video game. According to the lore it was constructed between 2068 and 2074, finished just two years before the bombs. Intended for only 85 inhabitants, is a stark contrast to hundreds of people in other Vaults.

However, there is more to this particular vault. The entrance to Vault 112 is well hidden, beneath an ordinary garage in the expansive Capital Wasteland, making players question what is happening behind the closed doors.