Clint Eastwood New Movie Is Thrilling Warner Bros.

Juror #2 is Clint Eastwood’s take on courtroom suspense written by Jonathan Abrams. The film throws Nicholas Hoult into a moral dilemma and legal quagmire. In addition to Hoult, the cast is full of A-listers, including Academy Award nominees Toni Collette and J.K. Simmons, along with Kiefer Sutherland, Zoey Deutch, and Chris Messina.

Scrolling through the cast alone feels like studios shouldn’t have skipped this film. However, the lower budget compared to Clint Eastwood’s usual big-budget productions has steered some big names away. Moreover, the courtroom drama doesn’t feel appealing to everyone, and eventually not commercially viable.