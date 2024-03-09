Fan-Favorite Star Trek Actor Tried To Quit Decades Ago

Brent Spiner joined the Star Trek universe during an uncertain time for the franchise. The early days of The Next Generation were marked by skepticism and turbulence, as the series sought to carve out its own identity separate from its predecessor–the original Star Trek series. The uncertainty happened to be what made playing Data so attractive to Spiner.

Amidst doubts regarding the show’s longevity and viability, Brent Spiner’s decision to join the Star Trek universe was initially driven by pragmatic considerations rather than a deep-seated affinity for the franchise. He had never been a Trekkie and simply wanted a well-paying gig. Rumor had it the series would be canceled within a year, meaning Spiner could be in and out, get paid, and be able to move on with his career.