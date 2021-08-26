Brad Pitt’s Replacement For Interview With The Vampire Is A Beloved Game Of Thrones Actor

By Kristi Eckert | 27 seconds ago

The now-classic film Interview With the Vampire was first released in theaters back in 1994 and starred the now-iconic actors Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. Since its release, only one sequel was made, Queen of the Damned (2002), which featured none of the original cast and ended up performing abysmally at the box office. Now AMC has a new vision for the Anne Rice novel turned movie and is currently in the process of developing an Interview With the Vampire series. According to Hollywood Reporter, they have just cast Game of Thrones actor Jacob Anderson to portray Louis, the film’s protagonist, and take up the mantle initially set by Brad Pitt.

Brad Pitt won’t be returning to reprise his role as Louis, but fans of the Interview With the Vampire movie can look forward to it becoming a part of a larger vampire-filled universe. Collider reported that AMC finalized their decision to turn the movie into a series after acquiring the rights to 18 of Anne Rice’s novels, which indicates that AMC intends to use the material in those novels to create an expansive universe. However, beyond their intention to expand upon the existing material, any specific plans or plot details have yet to be revealed. The only details to be solidified beyond the initial casting of Louis and Lestat (Sam Reid) is that creator Rolin Jones will be the showrunner.

The original gothic horror movie, which is a direct adaption of Anne Rice’s 1976 novel by the same name, tells the story of the undead duo Louis de Pointe du Lac (Brad Pitt) and Lestat de Lioncourt (Tom Cruise). It begins with Brad Pitt’s character sitting down with a reporter to detail his life of immortality that began in Louisiana, known as New France back then, in 1791, when Lestat seduced Louis into becoming a vampire.

Even though fans can’t look forward to seeing Brad Pitt pop up in AMC’s new vampire project, they can currently see him fight a different type of undead on another network’s streaming platform. World War Z is now topping the charts on Paramount+. If vampires or zombies are not your things, fans of the mother of all heist trilogies might be excited to know that another Ocean’s movie could very well be in the works. Giant Freakin Robot reported that trilogy director Steven Soderbergh had reversed his initial decision not to make another film after actors Carl Reiner and Bernie Mac passed away. Soderbergh revealed that he has been talking about the possibility of making an Ocean’s 14; thus, it could be possible that fans will get to see Brad Pitt portray Rusty Ryan once more.

Even though fans might have to wait a while to see Brad Pitt on screen in a new movie, he has been very busy producing a plethora of projects. He is currently producing on the set of She Said, a story based on a novel about the inception of the #MeToo movement. At the same time, he is also working on the film Woman Talking, which details women in a Mennonite community struggling with processing the aftermath of their community being subjected to an onslaught of sexual assaults.