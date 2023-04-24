The 5 Best Shows That Get Work Life Exactly Right

Mad Men is another great example of a workplace drama that captures some of the core issues of its time. Airing on AMC from 2000 to 2015, Mad Men focuses on advertising executive Don Draper (played by Jon Hamm), the creative director at the fictional Sterling Cooper ad agency.

Draper is a brooding and mysterious genius advertiser whose personal and professional life starts to crumble as the cultural shift between the 60s and 70s impacts the marketing world, as well as his family. Maybe better than any other on this list, it captures some of the historical underpinnings that pervaded the marketing industry that it focuses on.

Unlike many of the series on this list, Mad Men is definitely a drama series. It deftly portrays the sexism and racism in the advertising world of the 1960s and is widely regarded as one of the greatest period dramas of all time. Bolstered by complex characters, and world-class acting performances, Hamm, January Jones, Elizabeth Moss, Christina Hendricks, and Vincent Kartheiser, the series won 16 Emmys and five Golden Globes.