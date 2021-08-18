Angelina Jolie And Eternals Cast Get New Costume Reveals

By Michileen Martin | 13 seconds ago

Three months out from the release of Eternals, and Marvel and Entertainment Weekly have given us a closer look at the ageless characters than ever before. EW released the images from 10 different exclusive covers, each one featuring images of different Eternals characters including those played by Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, and more.

Check out the first look from Marvel below.

Here are the new @EW exclusive covers featuring Marvel Studios' #Eternals. Experience it in theaters November 5.



Read the full story here: https://t.co/4ZZaNjqAYm (1/10) pic.twitter.com/SAxW9daggG — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 18, 2021

Marvel tweeted all 10 covers plus link a link to the EW cover story earlier today. One interesting detail is that the covers all appear in black and gold, while we know from the Eternals trailer that was released in May that all 10 heroes wear outfits of different color schemes. For example, in the trailer Thena’s (Angelina Jolie) costume is white and gold, Sprite’s (Lia McHugh) is light blue, Sersi’s (Gemma Chan) is green, etc. Giving them all the same color scheme for the EW covers gives us a chance to see the intricate markings on their costumes bearing similar designs. The only noteworthy absence from the covers is Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman — aka the Black Knight — which makes sense because while he may appear in the film, he isn’t one of the immortal Eternals.

Here are the new @EW exclusive covers featuring Marvel Studios' #Eternals. Experience it in theaters November 5.



Read the full story here: https://t.co/4ZZaNjqAYm (8/10) pic.twitter.com/1uH8Mpl0vi — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 18, 2021

Among other things, the EW story offers some interesting story details. We know that, just as was the case for years in the Marvel comics, Sersi will have a romance with Dane Whitman. The trailer, on the other hand, clearly shows moments of romance between Sersi and Ikaris. Considering the actors portraying both of Sersi’s love interests played brothers in HBO’s Game of Thrones, it could be interesting to see them now as romantic rivals. The article also tells that of all the Eternals, Sersi — unlike Selma Hayek’s Ajak or Angelina Jolie’s Thena — is the most interested in mingling with Earth’s mortals.

Here are the new @EW exclusive covers featuring Marvel Studios' #Eternals. Experience it in theaters November 5.



Read the full story here: https://t.co/4ZZaNjqAYm (3/10) pic.twitter.com/uocKhZyj1R — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 18, 2021

In the comics, as outlined by ScreenRant, Thanos is an Eternal though one born on Titan — one of the moons of Jupiter — as well as one born with a genetic rarity called the Deviant Syndrome making him look different than other Eternals as well as giving him extra abilities. There has been some question whether or not the Thanos of the MCU is also an Eternal, and the EW story may give us an answer or at least a strong hint. It says the Eternals will open after the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and that the story will answer the question of why characters like Richard Madden’s Ikaris and Angelina Jolie’s Thena don’t interfere with Thanos’ plans. The “short answer” according to EW is that the immortals’ “mission is to focus on the Deviants” and not interfere with humans. That could suggest that Thanos is not an Eternal in the MCU. After all, if he were, his actions would already be considered a pretty big interference with humans and, you would imagine, would trigger the Eternals’ action.

Here are the new @EW exclusive covers featuring Marvel Studios' #Eternals. Experience it in theaters November 5.



Read the full story here: https://t.co/4ZZaNjqAYm (7/10) pic.twitter.com/skaQq4tWl2 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 18, 2021

While the new images and details are sure to get fans more excited about Eternals‘ November release, it doesn’t mean any of us have a better idea about the nature of that release. When Variety spoke to Kevin Feige at the red carpet for the world premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the Marvel Studios president seemed noncommittal about whether or not Eternals would be getting a theatrical release. While saying a theatrical release would be his “preference,” he dodged any definitive answer. As of right now, however, we’ll be able to see Angelina Jolie, Selma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, and the rest in Eternals on Friday, November 5.