See Sharon Stone In Revealing Swimsuit From New Posts

By Tristan Zelden | 4 seconds ago

Coming off of her first Met Gala, Sharon Stone (The Disaster Artist) has caught more of the Internet’s attention for posting two pictures of her in a black swimsuit on her Instagram.

Posted yesterday (September 19), the first image we have below is of Sharon Stone wearing a swimsuit bathing in the sun on a rock with her arms folded behind her. With 75,069 likes of the 63-year-old actress, people are quite impressed. Fans typed up comments expressing their love with heart emojis. Big stars gave their compliments like Jamie Lee Curtis (Knives Out), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), and costume designer Lindsey Dupuis (Random Tropical Paradise).

While the first image was captioned about her mind, body, and soul, the second image from another view focuses on the importance of self-care. Sharon Stone is seen from a side view that gives more of a look at both her swimsuit and her surroundings, which consist of a rocky cliffside and the ocean.

The second picture of Sharon Stone, which was posted the same day, has fewer likes but still an impressive 54,640. Fans continue to compliment the actress’ looks, along with some notable commenters. Some include compliments from actress and model Naomi Campbell (Empire) and fashion designer Vera Wang.

The over 2 million people who follow Sharon Stone should not be too surprised by a stylish picture posted from the star. She recently caught plenty of attention for her flashy outfit at the Met Gala, which was last week (September 13). When she posted the picture of her outfit on Instagram, she credited the team that helped her for her first time at the exhibit. The designer was Thom Browne, her stylist was Paris Libby, her hair was done by Sebastian Scolarici, her makeup was done by Daphne Chantell, the actress’ nails were done by Hyunsoon Kim, her skin was prepared by Gavin McLeod-Valentine, and the credit for the jewelry was Chopard.

Sharon Stone is an Oscar-nominated actress who was nominated for her leading role in the 1995 crime drama Casino. It was directed and written by Martin Scorsese (Boxcar Bertha) and based on the book by Nicholas Pileggi. It starred Stone, Robert De Niro (Shark Tale), and Joe Pesci (Gone Fishin’).

Sharon Stone’s career is long-reaching. She is best known for Ratched with Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story), The Disaster Artist with James Franco (The Deuce) and Seth Rogan (Long Shot), and Basic Instinct with Michael Douglas (Ant-Man and the Wasp).

The future is also bright and busy for the veteran star as projects continue to stack up for the next year. Sharon Stone will star in Beauty with Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) and James Urbaniak (The Venture Bros.) this December. On February 11, 2022, she will be in another romantic drama titled What About Love. The upcoming film will see Stone join Andy Garcia (Wrath of Man), Rosabell Laurenti Sellers (Game of Thrones), Jose Coronado (The Innocent), and Marielle Jaffe (Scream 4).