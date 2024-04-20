X-Men ’97’s Best Decision Is Not Focusing On Fan-Favorite Hero

I don’t have anything against Wolverine, but if the X-Men were Nirvana, he’d be the superhero equivalent of “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

If the team were the Ramones, he’d be “I Wanna Be Sedated.” If Marvel’s Merry Mutants were Fleetwood Mac, Wolverine would be “The Ch—”, eh, I’m sure you get it by now. He’s overexposed, and there are more interesting X-Men that deserve their place in the sun.

The fact that so many people watched the first episode of X-Men ’97 and immediately hopped online to say, “When did Cyclops get cool?” made me want to pull my hair out. Thank god I’m already bald.