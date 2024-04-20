The Berserk Anime Is Still The Greatest Story Arc Ever Told

The Golden Age Arc is Berserk’s second story arc and is often considered one of the best, and most prominent arcs, across the entire medium. It’s popular enough that it’s been adapted into an anime series and a film trilogy.

This arc is not only a fantastic exploration of character motivation, but it’s also a key part of the whole series. The Golden Age Arc bridges the gap between the past and present, explains the motivation behind Guts’ behavior, and shows how Guts and Griffith met, as well as Casca’s involvement.