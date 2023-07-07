Best Fast Food Breakfast Burritos
Plenty of fast food restaurants and chains do breakfast in a major way with all kinds of great offerings. But if you really want to kick it up a notch, then start seeking out the breakfast burritos. These are wrapped in flour tortillas and piled with all kinds of breakfast ingredients.
Let’s take a look at the best fast-food breakfast burritos going.
McDonald's Sausage Burrito
McDonald’s has just one burrito option on the breakfast menu, but it’s worth it to try next time you are in the Golden Arches. The Sausage Burrito comes with scrambled eggs, sausage, cheese, onions, and green chiles wrapped in a flour tortilla. It pairs well with the hash brown as well.
Burger King Egg-Normous Burrito
Burger King wins points just for the name of their breakfast burrito option with the Egg-Normous variety coming in as a solid menu option. They keep things relatively simple here with eggs, bacon, cheese, and hash browns wrapped in the tortilla. They range a little more on the expense side than some of the competitors, but the taste lines up.
Chick-fil-A Hash Brown Scramble Burrito
As far as breakfast burritos go, you wouldn’t necessarily default to thinking Chick-fil-A was a player here. But they definitely are and the Hash Brown Scramble Burrito does the trick. They have to have chicken with Nuggets, hash browns, eggs, and cheese all wrapped together. It works like gangbusters.
Del Taco Breakfast Burrito
Now we’re talking. When a place is already doing tacos and burritos right as the core menu offering, then the breakfast version of this fare is going to play as well. The Del Taco breakfast burrito comes in three different varieties depending on your flavor preferences. They had the regular egg and cheese, the carne asada steak, or the bacon option. Best bet is to just go with all three.
Taco Bell Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito
Taco Bell is the clear winner here and there are almost too many breakfast burrito options to name. They slice and dice this menu offering every which way which makes total sense considering they’ve almost cornered the fast food taco market. We went with the Toasted Breakfast Potato Burrito, but you can grab them with sausage, bacon, or steak and then level up to the Grande option as well.