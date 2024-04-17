Battlestar Galactica Star Says Reboot Has To Top 2000s Series

“I think if someone’s doing something, if they’re gonna do it, it has to be better than the one prior,” Rennie said “So what Battlestar originally was, and then the next version of it was great, and then the next one, which would be with all the new tech and toys, but grow it, make it better.”

In other words, Rennie is hoping that Peacock’s Battlestar Galactica reboot is somehow going to be better than the series that ran from 2004-2009. This is a high bar to cross, but fans undoubtedly share the same hope. While it’s hard to imagine the new series being better than the last series, it doesn’t hurt to cross our fingers that it will be better, or at the very least proves to be a worthy successor.