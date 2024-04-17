Battlestar Galactica Star Says Reboot Has To Top 2000s Series
The long-awaited Battlestar Galactica reboot series is still slowly making progress behind the scenes, and one of the actors from the acclaimed 2004 series has some high expectations for it. Callum Keith Rennie played the Number Two model Cylon Leoben Conoy, and he talked about the possibility of the continuity of his series being expanded or if he thinks it should be left alone. Rennie replied that he thanks that the new show needs to be better than either the series he starred in and its predecessors.
Make It Better
“I think if someone’s doing something, if they’re gonna do it, it has to be better than the one prior,” Rennie said “So what Battlestar originally was, and then the next version of it was great, and then the next one, which would be with all the new tech and toys, but grow it, make it better.”
In other words, Rennie is hoping that Peacock’s Battlestar Galactica reboot is somehow going to be better than the series that ran from 2004-2009. This is a high bar to cross, but fans undoubtedly share the same hope. While it’s hard to imagine the new series being better than the last series, it doesn’t hurt to cross our fingers that it will be better, or at the very least proves to be a worthy successor.
Lots Of Do-Overs
Battlestar Galactica is no stranger to having new versions of the show surpass the previous versions. The series was first introduced in 1978 and the one-season show developed a cult following. While the follow-up in 1980 didn’t find success, the 2000s series managed to run for four seasons and had several tie-in movies, with many fans considering this the definitive show to watch in the franchise.
Fans Can’t Wait
Perhaps Peacock’s Battlestar Galactica reboot could do what the 2004 series did for the original, revitalizing interest in the franchise and bringing in a new wave of fans. In any case, fans of the original and 2004 series are just glad that the franchise is making a comeback in general. At this point, the last on-screen content we have from BSG was the TV series Caprica in 2010 and the web series Blood and Chrome in 2012.
With over a decade passing between projects, fans are eagerly waiting for more information about the Battlestar Galactica reboot. The most recent update was when Deadline reported that The Sinner creator Derek Simonds was attached to write, executive produce, and act as showrunner on the project. Previously, we also learned that Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail would be producing the reboot through his Esmail Corp. banner.
A New Take
The Battlestar Galactica reboot is being billed as a “new take” on the franchise, and Esmail confirmed that development had started up again after the WGA strike last summer. The original series followed the last group of humans struggling to survive after a war with the robotic Cylon race destroyed most of humanity’s Twelve Colonies. The humans travel in a fleet of battleships, with the Galactica acting as their primary ship, as they search for the mythical Thirteenth Colony – Earth.
More News To Come
There’s no word yet on when we can expect to see the Battlestar Galactica reboot. In the meantime, there is also a movie in the works that will be written by Simon Kinberg. We’ll keep you updated on these projects as they continue production.