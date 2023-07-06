Best Fast Food Breakfast Sandwiches
If you are on the run in the morning and need to grab something quick and satisfying, there are plenty of good fast food breakfast sandwich options out there. Some even rival what you’ll get at the local deli or breakfast spot.
Let’s take a look at the best fast food breakfast sandwiches currently on menus and how they stack up against the competition.
Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit
We don’t often think about chicken as a core part of a breakfast routine, but Chik-fil-A has something to say about that. Their Chicken Biscuit sandwich is simple but delicious with a boneless chicken breast on a buttery biscuit. Easy peasy. It’s worth it to take a stroll (or drive) to one of these in the AM hours. Chicken could be part of your breakfast menu from now on.
Wendy's Breakfast Baconator
Can you make something a breakfast just by adding eggs and bacon to it? Most definitely. That’s the case with the Wendy’s Breakfast Baconator which takes their standard burger and tops it with eggs, more cheese, and more bacon. Throw some potatoes and a coffee in and you’ve got yourself a full AM meal.
Dunkin Donuts Sausage Egg and Cheese
Dunkin might be best known for its coffee and donuts, but there are breakfast sandwich options on the menu as well. The Sausage Egg and Cheese sandwich on a croissant is the way to go. They keep the ingredients simple here and they are mostly all in the name. But this is a satisfying morning go-to to grab with a cup of Joe.
Sonic Sausage Breakfast Toaster
Sonic does breakfast all day so no worries about getting the timing just right. And while they have a bunch more breakfast burrito options, there are a couple of toaster sandwiches to dive into. One of them is the Sausage Breakfast Toaster which has eggs, cheese, and sausage on top of Texas toast. This comes in a bacon version as well.
McDonald's Egg McMuffin
The OG of the group. The shining breakfast star when it comes to name recognition and longevity. McDonald’s Egg McMuffin is a trademark classic, having been around for decades and decades. And it’s still crushing today. English muffin, cheese, egg, and Canadian bacon. It’s simple, tasty, and something to go back to time and time again.