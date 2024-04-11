The Best Sci-Fi Franchise Series Is Better Than Most Of The Movies

The story begins with Sarah Connor (Lena Headey) and her son John (Thomas Dekker) on the run from relentless killer robots from the future. However, their dynamic shifts when they gain an unexpected ally in the form of Cameron (Summer Glau), a Terminator reprogrammed by future John to protect his younger self.

In a time-travel twist, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles takes the protagonists eight years into the future to escape a menacing Terminator posing as a substitute teacher. This revelation intensifies their urgency to thwart the rise of Skynet – an artificially intelligent computer system that will inevitably launch a nuclear war on humans.