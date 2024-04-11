The Best Horror Game In Years Gets Movie Adaptation And Lovecraft Fans Need To Get Hyped

As those who’ve played the video game will know, the description that it’s “the Sixth Sense on the water” isn’t too far off from the original game. But, of course, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any changes made during the transition from the computer to the silver screen. For instance, rather than focusing on inventory management and boat upgrades, Dredge the movie will probably dive deep into the game’s eerie underwater world.

From the information we have so far, Dredge will be a suspenseful adventure in which the characters encounter terrifying aquatic monstrosities and navigate through fog-shrouded landscapes. This means the film has the potential to be either really good or really bad.