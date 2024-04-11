90’s Sci-Fi Action Anime On Hulu Is Perfect Choice For Live-Action Remake

The action in Trigun is also more grounded than most anime, with gunplay as the focus rather than supernatural powers. Most of the action could be shot with minimal CGI, saving the effects budget for big moments like Vash destroying a moon and practical effects like Wolfwoods iconic cross gun. While CGI has its place, I will always prefer it blended with practical effects, something Netflix’s One Piece nailed.

Many of the characters in Trigun also have fairly grounded designs, which could easily be adapted to live action. Woflwood, Milly, and Meryl all wear fairly mundane outfits that translate easily to real life. More over-the-top characters, like Vash and the villain Legato, can be simplified, which Trigun Stampede has already proven.