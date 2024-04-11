Kate Beckinsale Hospital Decision Sparks Deep Concern From Fans

PEOPLE reports that from the hospital, the actress also posted tributes to her late father, Richard Beckinsale, who died in 1979, and to her stepfather, Roy Battersby, who died on January 10. Her Instagram bio included this quote; “A fatherless girl thinks all things possible and nothing safe.”

Questions swirl about what may be going on with the famous brunette. Some speculated that she may be being treated for endometriosis or a ruptured cyst since she had a ruptured cyst in 2019, but Beckinsale has said that it is not that.