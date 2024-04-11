Game Of Thrones Couldn’t Bring To Life Its Best Character The Way They Deserved

By Jeffrey Rapaport |

Premiering in 2011, Game of Thrones gifted a global audience with the intricate, bloody, unignorable, and typically brutal world of Westeros. Of course, among the wonderful, humongous cast, one character emerged, charming us with his wit, intelligence, and moral complexity: Tyrion. Played by Peter Dinklag, Tyrion quickly earned his deserved status as a fan favorite, particularly given his penchant for honor in a world virtually devoid of it.

But the real fans of GoT (I said it), those who read the books back when you got bullied for them, know a different Tyrion. One far more morally ambitious, physically distinct, and ultimately more fascinating than his television counterpart.