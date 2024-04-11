2000s Horror Fantasy Is One Of The Most Unique Takes On The Zombie Genre

REVIEW SCORE

That being said, I can tell you with confidence that They Came Back is like nothing else you’ve ever seen before. As much as I’d like to think that I’d be able to overcome a tremendous personal loss through the grieving process, I can’t say with certainty that I’d be able to turn away a formerly deceased family member if they suddenly knocked on my front door because they wanted to resume their life as if they never left the mortal realm in the first place. And that’s exactly the concept that They Came Back attempts to explore.

Unfortunately, They Came Back isn’t streaming anywhere, so you’ll have to track down a physical copy to check it out. If you’re willing to watch a zombie movie with no violence but rather a tense moral dilemma, it’s worth looking past its minor flaws and immersing yourself in the storytelling.