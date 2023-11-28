The Greatest ’80s Comedy Ever Actually Getting A Sequel And We’re Terrified

Not only will Christopher Guest (Best in Show), Michael McKean (Better Call Saul), and Harry Shearer (The Simpsons) reprise their respective roles as Nigel Tufnel, David St. Hubbins, and Derek Smalls, it has been reported that rock ‘n’ roll legends Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Garth Brooks will be involved with the project.

Fortunately, since none of the above-mentioned stars are drummers, we can reasonably assume that none of them will choke on (someone else’s) vomit, perish in a gardening accident, or spontaneously combust on stage at any point during Spinal Tap 2.

Rob Reiner will also reprise his role as fictional filmmaker Martin “Marty” Di Bergi, which tells us that he’s not messing around with the lore and that Spinal Tap 2 will be the sequel that dials things up to 11.