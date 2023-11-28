The Greatest ’80s Comedy Ever Actually Getting A Sequel And We’re Terrified
Director Rob Reiner announced that Spinal Tap 2 is entering production this coming February, according to Variety.
This big-bottomed bombshell was dropped by Reiner during his November 26 appearance on the RHLSTP with Richard Herring podcast, and will mark the 40th anniversary of its predecessor This Is Spinal Tap, which effectively launched the mockumentary genre that we all know and love.
Spinal Tap 2 Style
Though no official release date has been announced, we’re beaming with anticipation because we know that this upcoming sequel will probably be a bigger deal than the Stonehenge after all is said and done.
Sources indicate that Spinal Tap 2 will stylistically be very similar to Martin Scorsese’s The Last Waltz, the 1978 concert movie that chronicled Canadian-American rock group The Band’s farewell tour.
Returning Stars And Celebrities
Not only will Christopher Guest (Best in Show), Michael McKean (Better Call Saul), and Harry Shearer (The Simpsons) reprise their respective roles as Nigel Tufnel, David St. Hubbins, and Derek Smalls, it has been reported that rock ‘n’ roll legends Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Garth Brooks will be involved with the project.
Fortunately, since none of the above-mentioned stars are drummers, we can reasonably assume that none of them will choke on (someone else’s) vomit, perish in a gardening accident, or spontaneously combust on stage at any point during Spinal Tap 2.
Rob Reiner will also reprise his role as fictional filmmaker Martin “Marty” Di Bergi, which tells us that he’s not messing around with the lore and that Spinal Tap 2 will be the sequel that dials things up to 11.
Present-Day Story
As far as continuity goes, there are a lot of open-ended questions that we hope get answers to in Spinal Tap 2.
We can’t help but wonder if David and Derek actually green-lit their musical theater production about Jack the Ripper. Or if the band continued to be successful after “Sex Farm” became a massive hit in Japan, and revitalized their career after a series of profoundly misguided releases that alienated their core audience.
Spinal Tap’s Hilarious Themes
This Is Spinal Tap is a legendary piece of satire that avid musicians and casual dabblers alike celebrated upon its 1984 release.
Though the film heightened the idea of rock ‘n’ roll excess to the point of absurdity, its focus on interpersonal relationships within a struggling band.
Plus, the behind-the-scenes politics between the talent and their management had a kernel of truth in it that made the film extremely relatable despite its inherent ridiculousness.
Critical Reception
If Spinal Tap 2 embodies the same spirit that its predecessor so expertly encapsulated, then we may once again have lightning in a bottle.
Not only does This Is Spinal Tap have a 96 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, it was deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress, and was selected for preservation by the National Film Registry.
Production Phase
But if Spinal Tap 2 misses the mark, it could very well end up flopping like Spinal Tap’s ill-fated album, Smell the Glove, which almost tore the band apart.
As of this writing, Spinal Tap 2 is still in the pre-production phases, but it seems that both the figurative and literal stars have aligned to make the upcoming sequel as legendary as the 1984 film that started it all.