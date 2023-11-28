Sam Raimi Returning To Save Avengers Sequel And Marvel?
It’s been a rough year for Marvel with the studio only having one major hit up against two under-performing titles. Tack on the recent domestic abuse allegations circling Jonathan Majors, and the MCU is facing a tough road ahead. But, according to World of Reel, director Sam Raimi is being eyed by the high brass to return to the superhero world and leave his mark on – at the very least – Avengers: Secret War.
Sam Raimi Helming Next Two Avengers Films?
In the update, World of Reel’s Jordan Ruimy caught readers up on the latest developments of Sam Raimi’s possible Marvel involvement, stating that Daniel Richtman was backing up his scoop of the filmmaker returning to the fold. Along with Avengers: Secret Wars, the latest bit of news reveals that Raimi may also be involved in Avengers: Kang Dynasty. While Kang Dynasty isn’t set for a release until 2027 (and may be facing a handful of setbacks), its director, Destin Daniel Cretton, recently stepped down from the project, leaving the job open for someone else’s vision.
Black Panther And Spider-Man Directors In The Running
Along with Sam Raimi, it’s being said that other directors in talks for the next two Avengers films include Ryan Coogler and Jon Watts. MCU fans will recognize both of these names from the family as Coogler previously helmed both Black Panther and its sequel, Wakanda: Forever, with Jon Watts directing the latest trilogy of well-received Tom Holland-led Spider-Man films.
Sam Raimi’s Early Marvel Work
As for Sam Raimi, he’s dipped his hands into the MCU a number of times over the last few decades, making him a solid choice to oversee an Avengers project – or two. In the early 2000s, before Kevin Feige really put Marvel Studios on the map, Sam Raimi worked alongside Sony to develop a trilogy of Spider-Man films. These successful three movies, which starred Tobey Maguire as the titular web-slinger, were among some of the most celebrated from Raimi’s expansive filmmaking career.
Doctor Strange 2
Over a decade after Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 swung into theaters, he joined forces with Marvel on last year’s production, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, following the departure of the project’s original helmer, Scott Derrickson.
Though the Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen-led film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, it certainly had Raimi’s visionary stamp all over it. Having an eye for darker subject matter, it would be wonderful to see the director go wild with at least one of the upcoming Avengers films.
Marvel’s Future
Whether or not Sam Raimi joins the cause to direct Avengers: Secret War or Avengers: Kang Dynasty, the studio will likely be facing huge changes in pivots in the approaching years. This is mainly due to their new primary antagonist, Kang the Conqueror, who was introduced and played by Jonathan Majors in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and both seasons of Loki. The actor will soon be heading to court to face domestic abuse allegations brought against him by his ex-girlfriend.
With Majors now being a divisive member of the MCU, and the lackluster year the studio’s films have had at the box office and in the review section, they need to carefully plan their next moves for any hope of a return. Luckily, it sounds like an all-star cast is in talks for Fantastic Four, with a new villain perhaps coming from the superhero flick. Whether or not Sam Raimi’s time as the new Avengers director comes to fruition, the fandom would be lucky to have him along for the ride.