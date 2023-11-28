Sam Raimi Returning To Save Avengers Sequel And Marvel?

Whether or not Sam Raimi joins the cause to direct Avengers: Secret War or Avengers: Kang Dynasty, the studio will likely be facing huge changes in pivots in the approaching years. This is mainly due to their new primary antagonist, Kang the Conqueror, who was introduced and played by Jonathan Majors in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and both seasons of Loki. The actor will soon be heading to court to face domestic abuse allegations brought against him by his ex-girlfriend.

With Majors now being a divisive member of the MCU, and the lackluster year the studio’s films have had at the box office and in the review section, they need to carefully plan their next moves for any hope of a return. Luckily, it sounds like an all-star cast is in talks for Fantastic Four, with a new villain perhaps coming from the superhero flick. Whether or not Sam Raimi’s time as the new Avengers director comes to fruition, the fandom would be lucky to have him along for the ride.