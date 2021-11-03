Spider-Man Actor Confirms His Return In No Way Home

By Michileen Martin | 20 seconds ago

In what’s already proving to be a pretty crowded sequel, yet another Spider-Man film series alum has confirmed his return to the franchise for December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. In his case, however, he probably won’t be donning any flashy costumes or high-tech gadgetry to either help Tom Holland’s hero or to fight him. Jorge Lendeborg Jr. who plays Jason Ionello — one half of Midtown High’s news anchor team — confirmed he’ll be back for the third Spidey film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Lendeborg spoke about his involvement in No Way Home with The Hollywood Reporter in an interview posted on Monday. The actor told THR he would be returning, but — like in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home — you shouldn’t expect him to be one of the core members of the movie’s heroes. Instead, Lendeborg says his character will likely “be home playing some video games.”

While Lendeborg may not be swinging from rooftops or fighting crime, he and co-anchor Betty Brant (Angourie Rice) offer some fun exposition both in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home. It’s Ionello and Brant, for example, who explain the phenomenon of the post-Endgame Blip. There’s a good chance the pair will once again be updating us all on how Peter Parker being outted has impacted Midtown High.

Not being on the “super” side of the Spider-Man mythos hasn’t stopped either Lendeborg or Rice from finding opportunities to join exciting new projects. Rice got a lot more time center stage as the lead’s daughter in the Emmy-winning crime drama Mare of Easttown. In the meantime, Lendeborg scored the lead for the Netflix original Night Teeth which hit the #1 spot on the streaming service two weeks ago. Lendeborg plays Lenny, a professional driver who finds himself transporting two wild vampires around town for a night of bloodletting and undead rivalry.

As for the rest of the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home, things are starting to get interesting as far as who is and isn’t confirmed. On one hand, amid all the speculation about who may or may not appear in the film — including Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield playing versions of Spider-Man from other corners of the multiverse, as well as persistent rumors of Charlie Cox reprising his Marvel Netflix role of Matt Murdock/Daredevil — Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is understandably concerned that fan expectation is going to lead to some epic disappointments. On the other hand, the recently released October issue of Empire Magazine confirmed two more villains — Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and Rhys Ifans’ Lizard — for the film. We already knew for certain Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx’s Electro will appear, while Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin — whose trademark laugh can be heard in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer — has been strongly suggested.

Along with villains from the previous Spider-Man films, heroes, and even newspaper editors, there’s now also speculation that Kristen Dunst and Emma Stone could be returning to the respective roles of Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy. Stone has straight-up denied the rumors, but when it comes to Marvel media, no one seems able to believe a “no” until the credits — and all the mid and post credits scenes — are done.