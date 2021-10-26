Kirsten Dunst And Emma Stone Returning In Upcoming Marvel Movie?

By Doug Norrie | 17 seconds ago

With the utilization of the Marvel Multiverse making nearly all storylines and characters possible, there’s been continued and ongoing speculation about who we are going to ultimately see when Spider-Man: No Way Home finally hits the big screen. From the trailers, we already know this is going to rework the comic book movie landscape as we know it. But could there still be more surprises to come? That the intense speculation coming from the folks at ScreenRant who detail some reasons we could see Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst make their way back into the world of Peter Parker in this next movie.

Could we see Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst reprise their roles as Gwen Stacey and Mary Jane Watson respectively? At this point, it would sure make a lot of sense. Considering the way this movie is building up, with definitive returns of several folks from past iterations of Spider-Man on the big screen, bringing things rather full circle with these two has to have been a part of the plan. With continued rumoring around their participation, coupled with how we’ve seen villains from both sets of the franchise, adding in the love interests to part of the story would make a lot of sense in this romp through the Multiverse.

From the Tobey Maguire trilogy of movies, we already know that Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus is back in the fold. What’s important to note here, is that this character was suspected to have died the last time we saw him at the end of Spider-Man 2. If characters from that world are coming back, or even coming back to life then we could get a glimpse of Kirsten Dunst in some fashion. This would couple with the intense speculation that Maguire himself is reprising the role of Peter Parker in some fashion. Back in August, Dunst was apparently spotted on set in Los Angeles for an undisclosed film. This sent things into high gear that No Way Home was in her future especially since another Marvel star, Charlie Cox as Daredevil was there as well.

And then there is Emma Stone. If Doctor Octavius can come back to life, then why not Gwen Stacy? At the end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, her character falls to her death in the fight between Parker and Harry Osborn’s Green Goblin. But with the Multiverse, we know that all timelines and scenarios are on the table. Jamie Foxx’s Electro, who also died in this movie, is confirmed to return in No Way Home. This alone means that previous deaths in the other versions of the franchise need not be adhered to for the new movie. So the “rules” would allow for their respective returns.

For her part, Emma Stone has gone on the record to say she is not returning to Spider-Man: No Way Home. She told MTV News that she wasn’t getting back into the mix here saying, “I have heard those rumors. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything, but I’m not (going to be in it)…” While it sounds like an honest response, we know that these things have a way of sometimes being head fakes. Nothing needs to be taken as a definitive word.

It won’t be long before we have our final word on whether Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst will return as Gwen Stacy and Mary Jane Watson. Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit theaters in a couple of months on December 17th. We’ll have a chance to see everyone who has returned to the world of Peter Parker. Some we know already and there are for sure other surprises on the way.